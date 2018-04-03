The Painful Lesson That A Job Interview Mistake Taught Me

Job interviews are scary under the best of circumstances. Even if you’ve thoroughly prepared, you never know when an interviewer will pull a bizarre question out of his or her bag of tricks, or when some unexpected test might be thrown at you.

Even if you’ve learned everything about the company and the role, it’s possible to kill your own candidacy. No matter your degrees, skills, or experience, making a single big mistake during an interview can sink your job prospects in a hurry.

Not Being Honest

The goal of any job candidate is to impress the interviewer. But in an effort to do just that, I once wound up botching an otherwise great opportunity.

Years ago, I was interviewing for a position that I was told would involve occasional travel, which I was okay with. However, once I sat down with the hiring manager, he informed me that he was looking to expand the role, and with that came the potential for travel around 50% of the time.

Not wanting to seem inflexible, I played along and made it seem like I’d be open to that. Except I wasn’t. At the time, I had a dog and fiancé, and I wasn’t looking to abandon them two weeks out of every month.

A few days later, that company extended an offer, the details of which sure enough included regular travel. Rather than accept, I declined on the basis of not wanting to be away too often. I conveyed this sentiment to the HR person who called to extend the offer, and a couple of days later, he called to let me know that the hiring manager was surprised at how things played out. It turns out that had I just been more open about my willingness to travel, the company may have accommodated me, as I was a pretty strong candidate. In the end, however, they gave the job to someone else.