The Day Warby Parker Lost Its Cool

Over April Fools’ weekend, Warby Parker tried to get a few cheap laughs by announcing a fake partnership with the fast-food chain Arby’s that would be called–you guessed it–WArby’s. The flagship product of this unholy marriage would be the Onion Ring Monocle, “the crispy, yet corrective, product at the intersection of food and fashion.”

Warby Parker launched the joke with a video designed to look like a clip from the evening news, featuring founders Neil Blumenthal and Dave Balboa. “We’re Warby, they’re Arby’s,” Blumenthal says, bringing his two hands together. “WArby’s.”

The motto for this campaign was “A partnership no one thought possible or necessary.” It’s hard to disagree.

Warby launched in 2010 with the goal of disrupting the eyewear industry by selling inexpensive frames online, allowing consumers to bypass the optician. But part of what made it so popular was its branding, which embraced literature and art in a way that was perfectly calibrated to appeal to urban millennials. Meanwhile, 53-year-old Arby’s goes out of its way to target people in red states. The fast food chain tells Fast Company that it is very popular among who hunt recreationally, which is why in September 2016, it launched a series of hunting-inspired ads and launched a venison burger.

The two brands, which stand for totally different values, clearly pumped money into the project. They opened two pop-up shops in New York that sold limited-edition apparel, like shirts, totes, and hats, that featured the brands’ joint logo. There was also a food truck that gave away Onion Ring Monocles among other co-branded food products. The companies said they would make a special donations to Visionspring and No Kid Hungry to celebrate the partnership.