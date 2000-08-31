Purchasing Agent to the Stars

We’re trying to establish a “virtual procurement office.” There are hundreds of pages of rules and regulations that apply to our buying operations. NASA and Congress are constantly changing those procedures. In the past, it would take weeks or months for the updated rules to reach us. Worse, our people might have to search in a dozen places to find the up-to-date information that they need. The Internet allows us to update and organize the new rules as soon as they go into effect.

Does the Net speed up the procurement cycle?

There are statutory requirements that determine how long purchases have to stay open — usually 30 to 45 days — so the Net hasn’t really shortened cycle times. But it has allowed us to get information out to potential bidders more quickly. Most of our rfps [requests for proposals] involve complicated documents that outline what we want to buy. Our people used to create those documents by passing information along in a linear fashion. Now they can work together in parallel.

Ultimately, we would like to be able to reduce the time it takes to move smaller procurements through the process. We hope eventually to be able to say, “Now that bids are electronic, why don’t we leave them open for 15 days?”

How else has digital technology affected how you do procurement?

Our linking system, the NASA Acquisition Internet Service (NAIS), has made it easier for people to access the information they need. It’s important to level the playing field among bidders. We knew that a big company like Boeing or Lockheed Martin would be able to participate in whatever system we set up. But we wanted to make sure that small businesses would also have access to the agency through the Internet.