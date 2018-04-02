These eco-friendly water bottles could help divert plastic from the oceans

Humans have dumped so much trash in the ocean between California and Hawaii that this area–known as the Great Pacific Garbage Patch–is now three times the size of France . But it’s far from the only part of the ocean that has been overwhelmed with detritus. According to Cyrill Gutsch, founder of the environmental startup Parley For The Oceans , ocean plastics are killing marine life. “We’re finding plastics in the stomachs of whales and other fish,” he says. “And part of it is ending up in the foods we eat.”

Parley has been working to find creative ways to take this plastic and turn it into beautiful things. (It recently partnered with Stella McCartney and Adidas to create sneakers and clothes from recycled plastics.) Today, in partnership with water filtration brand Soma, Parley is launching a new glass bottle at Starbucks that includes a sleeve made from ocean plastic.

Gutsch says this new collaboration operates on multiple levels. The glass bottles will encourage people to stop drinking from disposable plastic bottles–thereby preventing more bottles from ending up in the ocean in the first place. But the sleeves will also be a good storytelling device, helping to educate consumers about the vast damage we are causing by our consumption habits. “People need to grasp exactly how profound this problem is,” Gutsch. “We hope that people who buy this product will help share the story with other people.”ES