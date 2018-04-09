5 Books To Read Before You Start Your Job Search

Job searching is an overwhelming process. It can be tempting to fire off resumes without devising a strategy.

But an unfocused approach probably won’t land you your dream job. Take a more strategic approach by reading one of these books first. For The Recent Grad Life After College: The Complete Guide to Getting What You Want by Jenny Blake The transition from class to office is tricky. You no longer have a syllabus that allows you to plan out your life for the next few months. Your responsibilities have consequences far bigger than a lower grade. You have to wade into uncertain situations and risk failing in order to move forward in your career. Plus, there’s no college course that teaches you how to negotiate your salary or how to judge a company’s culture before you accept a job offer. You probably have to make adjustments to your personal life, too. In Life After College, former Googler turned career strategist Jenny Blake addresses how to navigate these changes while encouraging you to think big-picture when it comes to your life. You’ll find anecdotes from college graduates, Blake’s own experience, and questions that far too many professionals don’t ask early enough in their careers. Most importantly, this book encourages you to dream big while dealing with the realities that post-collegiate life (and your first full-time job) brings. Related: Recent Grad With No Job? Here Are 7 Strategies To Get Hired Faster For The Early Career Professional The New Rules of Work: The Modern Playbook for Navigating Your Career by Kathryn Minshew and Alexandra Cavoulacos

