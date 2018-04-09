5 Books To Read Before You Start Your Job Search

Job searching is an overwhelming process. It can be tempting to fire off resumes without devising a strategy.

But an unfocused approach probably won't land you your dream job. Take a more strategic approach by reading one of these books first. For The Recent Grad Life After College: The Complete Guide to Getting What You Want by Jenny Blake The transition from class to office is tricky. You no longer have a syllabus that allows you to plan out your life for the next few months. Your responsibilities have consequences far bigger than a lower grade. You have to wade into uncertain situations and risk failing in order to move forward in your career. Plus, there's no college course that teaches you how to negotiate your salary or how to judge a company's culture before you accept a job offer. You probably have to make adjustments to your personal life, too. In Life After College, former Googler turned career strategist Jenny Blake addresses how to navigate these changes while encouraging you to think big-picture when it comes to your life. You'll find anecdotes from college graduates, Blake's own experience, and questions that far too many professionals don't ask early enough in their careers. Most importantly, this book encourages you to dream big while dealing with the realities that post-collegiate life (and your first full-time job) brings.

For The Time-Pressed Job Applicant The 2-Hour Job Search: Using Technology to Get the Right Job Faster by Steve Dalton It's tough to job search when you work full-time and come home too exhausted every night to send resumes, which means that you need to be very strategic with the little time you do have. This book outlines a step-by-step process you can follow, rather than vague tips like "reach out to your contacts." You can't always take the stress out of the job search, but you can at least minimize it. When Personal Fulfillment Is Your Top Priority Designing Your Life: How to Build a Well and Joyful Life by Bill Burnett And Dave Evans When you're early in your career, it's easy to get swept up in "doing whatever it takes" to prove yourself. Some find their groove quickly, settling (and often excelling) in a career that matches their priorities and desired lifestyle. But in a culture that appears to prioritize a specific definition of success (big job, big salary, nice office), it's easy to feel that wanting anything less or different makes you less, well, successful. As you progress in your career, you learn more about what makes you thrive and what brings you down, and what an ideal life and job looks like for you. This book tells you how you can intentionally create that life–using design thinking principles–rather than waiting and hoping for "that perfect job." If you want a career and a life that you didn't think was possible, this book tells you how to make it so.