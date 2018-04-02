Here’s the full list of American goods affected by China’s retaliatory tariffs

“China does not want to fight a trade war, but it is absolutely not afraid of a trade war,” China’s Ministry of Finance wrote last week. Now the country is proving it. The Chinese government announced that tariffs on about $3 billion worth of U.S. imports will go into effect Monday, in response to President Trump’s tariffs on imports of Chinese aluminum and steel.

The tit-for-tat tariffs could lead up to a trans-Pacific trade war that no one seems to want and could damage the global economy. The list of items subject to the new tariffs range across seven categories and 128 products, Reuters reports. Most of those (such as fresh and dried fruits, nuts, wine, American ginseng, modified ethanol, and steel pipes) will be subject to a 15% tariffs, while eight other products (including pork and recycled aluminum) will be subject to a 25% tariff.

Mandarin readers can see the full list here, but Quartz has a translation:

The list includes:

Fresh fruit, dried fruit, frozen fruit, and nut products, including apples, strawberries, grapes, peaches, plums, rambutan, cherries, watermelon, and durian (which should either be shipped anywhere for free or shot into the moon)

Wine, including sparkling varieties

Modified ethanol

Ginseng

Stainless steel pipes, including steel and gas pipeline pipes and seamless pipes

Pork products, including fresh and frozen pig parts and meat

Scrap aluminum

Trump is reportedly preparing to retaliate with his own list of Chinese goods to tariff, per Reuters. It is expected to focus on tech products that benefit from Beijing’s “Made in China 2025” program. That government-run program aims to replace imports with Chinese-made products in fields like IT, robotics, new energy vehicles, and pharmaceuticals.ML