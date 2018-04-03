Are Robo-Instructors The Future Of Corporate Training?

It’s the best of times and the worst of times for people whose job it is to teach others how to do their own jobs better, adapt to change, and get the hang of new technologies. Organizations are seeing greater need than ever for learning and development (or “L&D” for short), with spending on training climbing nearly 33% to $90.6 billion in the U.S. last year.

At the same time, L&D professionals are rightly wondering whether they’ll soon be automated out of existence. After all, Google and YouTube are the de facto training departments for many employees: they’re ubiquitous, free, and packed with seemingly limitless content. But more sophisticated technology is on the rise, too. For example, AI can determine what someone needs to learn based on their performance data and career stage, then push content to them as they need it. This leaves many corporate trainers to stake their own value on curation, controlling the quality and consistency of training resources–but that’s already shrinking territory for L&D experts to stake their value on. Companies like Pathgather, Degreed, and Edcast are all developing tech-driven solutions to solve the curation piece of the puzzle.

So should we all reconcile ourselves to a future in which robots and algorithms help bring us up to speed as we advance our careers and adapt to change? Not necessarily. One area where the L&D professionals still have an advantage is in bridging the learning-doing gap. The science of learning suggests that the art of teaching is still very much a human endeavor. Here’s what L&D experts (and the organizations that employ them) will need to do not just to keep the robots at bay but to wind up with better-trained employees now and in the future.

Design And Deliver Brain-Friendly Content

The form content in which content is communicated is just as, if not more, important, than the information itself–and training experts can focus on determining form. For example, people pay special attention to stories; think of how easy it is to get lost in a movie or book. And stories are unusually powerful ways to create shared understanding–they get the brains of different people to align. Effective L&D professionals, in other words, are great storytellers. They’re also pros at tailoring instructional demos to different audiences, since we know that people also learn through observation.

Simple, clear goals also help the brain organize what it’s learning, so corporate trainers who can edit and condense instructional content may be more effective at delivering it than a YouTube video. The things people typically say they want in training resources–like high production value and gamification–don’t necessarily aid learning.

