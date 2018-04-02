Walmart just opened its first high-tech “small” store in China

The company announced it has opened its mini store in Shenzhen on Monday, reports Reuters. The brick-and-mortar store is designed to help the company compete against online retailers in the country. The store is part of a “smart retail” trend in China, which sees retailers and tech giants teaming up to merge shopper’s offline and online experiences. The small Walmart store will enable customers to buy over 8,000 items Walmart sells on Chinese online marketplace giant JD.com. Items bought through the site will be able to be delivered to customers within a two-kilometer radius in as little as 29 minutes. For customers who opt to actually shop in the mini store, they’ll be able to use a WeChat app to pay for items, bypassing the checkout lanes.MG
