Mark Zuckerberg: Tim Cook is “extremely glib”

A week after Apple CEO Cook said “some well-crafted regulation is necessary” in light of the Facebook-Cambridge Analytica scandal and that Apple was better off than Facebook because it doesn’t sell user data to advertisers, Facebook’s CEO has struck back. Zuckerberg told Vox’s Ezra Klein:
“You know, I find that argument, that if you’re not paying that somehow we can’t care about you, to be extremely glib. And not at all aligned with the truth. The reality here is that if you want to build a service that helps connect everyone in the world, then there are a lot of people who can’t afford to pay. And therefore, as with a lot of media, having an advertising-supported model is the only rational model that can support building this service to reach people . . . I don’t at all think that means that we don’t care about people. To the contrary, I think it’s important that we don’t all get Stockholm syndrome, and let the companies that work hard to charge you more convince you that they actually care more about you. Because that sounds ridiculous to me.“
Ouch. Last week Cook told Recode: “The truth is, we could make a ton of money if we monetized our customer–if our customer was our product. We’ve elected not to do that.” When in return asked what he would do if faced with the situation Zuck is up against over the Cambridge Analytica scandal, Cook replied: “I wouldn’t be in this situation.”MG