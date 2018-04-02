advertisement
Elon Musk’s April Fools’ joke was Tesla going bankrupt

Despite Tesla having a horrible March, Musk wasn’t afraid to jinx things by joking about the company’s demise. The Tesla CEO took to Twitter yesterday to announce the company was going bankrupt:

It was, of course, April Fools’ Day so the tweets weren’t meant to be taken seriously. But what isn’t a matter to joke about is the rough time Tesla has been having lately. In March the company’s stock fell 22%, and just last week Moody’s cut Tesla’s credit rating.MG

