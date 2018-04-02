Elon Musk’s April Fools’ joke was Tesla going bankrupt

Despite Tesla having a horrible March, Musk wasn’t afraid to jinx things by joking about the company’s demise. The Tesla CEO took to Twitter yesterday to announce the company was going bankrupt:

Important news in a few hours … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 1, 2018

Tesla Goes Bankrupt

Palo Alto, California, April 1, 2018 — Despite intense efforts to raise money, including a last-ditch mass sale of Easter Eggs, we are sad to report that Tesla has gone completely and totally bankrupt. So bankrupt, you can't believe it. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 1, 2018

There are many chapters of bankruptcy and, as critics so rightly pointed out, Tesla has them *all*, including Chapter 14 and a half (the worst one). — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 1, 2018

Elon was found passed out against a Tesla Model 3, surrounded by "Teslaquilla" bottles, the tracks of dried tears still visible on his cheeks. This is not a forward-looking statement, because, obviously, what's the point? Happy New Month! pic.twitter.com/YcouvFz6Y1 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 1, 2018

It was, of course, April Fools’ Day so the tweets weren’t meant to be taken seriously. But what isn’t a matter to joke about is the rough time Tesla has been having lately. In March the company’s stock fell 22%, and just last week Moody’s cut Tesla’s credit rating.MG