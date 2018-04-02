Europe is ready to go to war against fake news

The European Commission is ready to crack down on social media companies that allow fake news to be spread on their platform, reports the Financial Times. The EC sees the spread of fake news across social media as one of the biggest threats to its democratic systems and is concerned how it will be weaponized to subvert European elections next year. As a result the European commissioner for security, Julian King, is calling for a “clear game plan” on how social media platforms are allowed operate during election periods. Specifically, the European commissioner wants: