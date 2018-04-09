This Is How You Should Be Prioritizing Your Work And Life

We all have priorities. Identifying them, however, isn’t as easy as it sounds. Urgent issues and misdirected intentions can get in the way of what matters, and in no time at all, you might wonder why you’re derailed or unfulfilled.

Losing sight of priorities can be the result of living in a world where we’re expected to be available 24/7, says Melinda Kennedy, organizational development consultant at Caliper, an employee assessment and talent development firm. “Whether this is a product of our working environment, our own personality, or our home life, we may find ourselves struggling to prioritize what is most important and most urgent,” she says. “As a result, we feel overworked, undervalued, and completely exhausted.”

To identify your priorities, you need to know the difference between what is necessary and what is expendable, says Tim Elmore, author of Marching Off the Map and president of Growing Leaders, a nonprofit leadership training and development organization. “Most leaders start well, but eventually just react to what others want,” he says. “We focus on getting through the week instead of planning ahead and reaching a goal.”

Knowing your priorities moves you from being reactive to proactive. Three questions can help you determine your highest priorities, says Elmore:

What is required of me in this role? Identify essential tasks and objectives you’ve been given in your position, noting what must get done because it’s a necessary part of the job. What produces the greatest results when I do it? List the activities you do that result in the most fruit; activities where people agree that you’re very good at that task. What is most fulfilling when I do it? As you reflect on your projects and tasks, note which ones are deeply satisfying “What are the tasks that you love and would enjoy even if you weren’t paid?” Elmore asks.

Avoid Being Sidetracked By What’s Urgent

Don’t let what’s urgent crowd out the important, says Russell Clayton, assistant professor of management at Saint Leo University in Saint Leo, Florida. “Those things deemed ‘urgent’ are typically important to others,” he says. “Think about your own priorities and then think in terms of what urgent things get in the way.”

Kennedy suggests analyzing how you spend your working day to separate important and urgent activities. “By making a list of daily tasks, you might find certain items can be delegated or don’t need to be completed immediately,” she says. “You can also carve out time on your calendar at the start or end of each day to handle tasks that you don’t necessarily enjoy but need to do, and then hold yourself accountable to follow through on those tasks.”

Your day will be filled with your priorities or the requests of others, adds Elmore. “Certainly, leadership is about serving people—but that doesn’t mean you only react to others’ requests,” he says. “You must know what your objectives are and pursue them.”