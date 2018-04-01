“Jesus Christ Superstar” live-stream: How to watch NBC’s big Easter concert without a TV

It’s been almost five years since NBC kicked off television’s live musical theater craze with The Sound of Music starring Carrie Underwood. The ratings success of that event prompted broadcast networks to chase a theatrical gold rush of sorts in the seasons to come.

While some theater geeks (like me) would say the trend has run its course—especially after Fox’s dismal Christmas Story Live in December—NBC is hoping for a miraculous resurrection of the genre tonight with Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert.

The much-anticipated adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s 1970s concept album and stage show stars John Legend in the title role and will be broadcast live from the Marcy Armory in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. (The Easter Sunday concert begins at 8 p.m. ET.)

If you’re not near a TV, you can live-stream it on your computer or phone by visiting NBC.com/live or by downloading the NBC mobile apps on iOS or Android. Unfortunately, you’ll need to be a cable or satellite-TV subscriber to take advantage of those options (or maybe you can borrow a login from someone), and the live feed is not available in all areas. NBC has a full list of providers here.

If you can’t get a cable-TV login, you can access a live feed of NBC on a number of subscription-based streaming services. Here are some of the most popular:

These services don’t offer NBC in all markets, so if you’re a new subscriber, it’s probably a good idea to type in your zip code and see what’s available in your area. (Expect to pay about $40 a month for a package that includes broadcast networks.) Finally, if you do have access to a TV, you can always get NBC with an old-fashioned over-the-air antenna.

So why is all this so difficult? Well, if you’re a cord-cutter, let’s not forget that NBC is owned by Comcast, a cable company that feels utterly betrayed by your decision to cut the cord.