Google Home Exec Says Some Of HomePod’s Magic Is Just Marketing

In the wake of the clatter over Apple’s new HomePod speaker (and after I wrote a few articles about its sonic capabilities), Google invited me out to Mountain View for some “transparency” around its own high-end smart speaker, the Google Home Max. They also sat me down in a sound chamber for a blind listening test (more about that later) pitting the Max against the HomePod.

Google’s $400 Home Max speaker came out four months before the $350 HomePod, and has a very different approach to filling rooms with sound. The Max is a directional speaker with two 4.5-inch drivers and two .7-inch tweeters facing out from a steel box enclosure. The HomePod has a 360-degree design, with a single 4-inch driver pointed straight up from the top part of the device, and a ring of seven tweeters facing out (and slightly up) in all directions from the bottom part.

Without ever saying the words Apple or HomePod, Google Home Max product manager Chris Chan compares the two companies’ different approaches to tastes in wine. “There is subjectivity to wine tasting but there are very objective components. You know what bad wine is. There is spoiled wine. But there is this murky middle where marketing can kind of do a lot to inject confusion.”

Chan and his team are skeptical of the HomePod’s 360 design, which they say doesn’t fit with the way most people place smart speakers in the home. “In every single case they’re putting their speakers close to walls,” Chan told me. “They don’t want it on the coffee table as this sort of centerpiece in their home that people kind of gather around like a fireplace. It’s on your nightstand, it’s alongside your kitchen appliances.”

From a pure audio perspective, Chan says the 360-degree speaker design has its ups and downs. “When you’re outputting the same power in every direction there is a greater chance of a consistent sound from every space,” he said. “But you also get that because it’s a mono speaker and it’s the same thing from a certain point and that’s not necessarily valuable.”

Correcting For Walls

Walls are a problem for both the Max and the HomePod. Imagine low-frequency sound as large waves of water flowing out from the speaker. As they emerge, they immediately hit the wall and come back on themselves. This causes the bass to become magnified and out of proportion with the rest of the sounds in the music.

Both the HomePod and the Max contain arrays of microphones to detect that, then send information to their respective processors, which compensate by altering (or “tuning”) the bass output of the speaker. But the Max’s drivers and tweeters are directional; they can face away from a nearby wall, physically separated from it by their steel speaker enclosure. The HomePod’s are not, so it’s likely it must do a little more compensating than the Max.