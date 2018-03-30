Twitch employees hit with layoffs amid reorganization of some teams

Amazon-owned Twitch has laid off a number of employees, according to Polygon . No official number has been given, but sources told the site that no more than 30 people were likely impacted.

The live-streaming company is adjusting some of its internal teams, says Polygon, working to build up the divisions that are “most important for the community.” It’s unclear which teams were hit the hardest, but some reports say its Studios and marketing teams were significantly impacted.

Twitch, in a statement to Polygon, confirmed that it “conducted team adjustments in some departments,” and pointed to its growth. You can read the full Polygon report here.CGW