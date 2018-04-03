Here’s When It’s Actually Good To Multitask

However, as long as you don’t adopt this as your overarching work principle, there is a time and a place for it.

Here are some situations when multitasking can help, rather than hinder, your productivity.

When You’re Doing Low-Level Tasks That Require Minimal Attention

Some tasks are tedious and don’t take a lot of brain power, but you have to do them anyway. Adam Gazzaley, a neuroscientist at the University Of California, San Francisco, previously told Fast Company writer Neal Ungerleider that people should block out time to multitask when they have “low-level tasks that require minimal attention, aren’t mission critical, and are boring.” For example, when you’re cleaning your house, you might listen to an audio book or a podcast about a topic you’ve been meaning to learn more about.

When It Motivates You To Do Something Productive

There are some activities that are not motivating to do on their own. For many people, exercise fits into this bucket. But there are plenty of ways to work exercise into your day-to-day routine–such as completing a workout while you’re watching your favorite TV show, or anytime you have a one-on-one meeting with a colleague, make it a walking meeting. In a previous Fast Company article, Laura Vanderkamp also suggested doing “mindless handiwork” like replacing batteries, mending your pants, or stamping letters while you watch a movie on Netflix. You won’t miss the plotline.

