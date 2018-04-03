Here’s The Ever-Growing List Of Men Accused Of Sexual Harassment So Far In 2018

While announcing the 2013 Oscar nominees, Seth MacFarlane made a joke that sailed right over the heads of most people. “Congratulations,” he said to the candidates for Best Supporting Actress, “you five ladies no longer have to pretend to be attracted to Harvey Weinstein.”
Much to the relief of those who understood the joke at the time, Weinstein was not in attendance five years later at the 2018 Oscars. His presence was felt, however, in the myriad Time’s Up pins marking support for the movement that sprang up in the wake of the disgraced producer’s downfall. The end of Weinstein’s career–and potentially his civilian freedom–has already proven to be the start of a new era in Hollywood. It’s an era of transparency, where more women appear less afraid to call out abuse and gender inequality in many different forms, and even re-examine accused abusers we somehow let slide in the past.
At the dawn of this era, Fast Company began to keep a running tally of all the men accused of sexual harassment in the post-Weinstein era. It was the simplest way to demonstrate the breadth of the abuse problem in Hollywood, and the courage of those willing to call it out. Near the end of December, we capped off the list to forever preserve it as a snapshot of all the abuse that came to light just in the fall of 2017. Now, just three months into 2018, it’s clear that this next phase of the #MeToo and Time’s Up movements requires a list of its own.
The pace may have slowed down some from last fall, when seemingly every day brought about a new fallen figure, but the allegations are still regularly trickling out. Have a look below at a comprehensive list of powerful men accused of sexual harassment (and worse) since the beginning of 2018. As more reports are made public, we will be updating the list accordingly.
Entertainment/Pop Culture
- Paul Haggis, Academy Award-winning director of Crash, has been accused of sexual misconduct by three women, according to the Los Angeles Times. Last December, he sued publicist Haleigh Breest for allegedly attempting to extort $9 million from him with a false rape claim, which reportedly inspired the three other women to come forward. Haggis has denied all claims.
- James Franco, Academy Award-nominated actor and prolific filmmaker, has been accused of inappropriate or sexually exploitive behavior by five women, according to the Los Angeles Times. Franco has acknowledged some potential wrongdoing, but has disputed elements of his accuser’s stories.
- Dan Harmon, co-creator of the popular animated show Rick and Morty, was accused on Twitter of inappropriate behavior by Megan Ganz, a writer on his previous show, Community. Harmon has since conceded that the allegation was valid and broadcast a long public apology on his podcast, Harmontown. Ganz accepted the apology.
- Stan Lee, legendary creator of some of Marvel Comics’ most memorable characters, has been accused of sexual misconduct by multiple nurses tasked with caring for him at his LA home, according to The Daily Mail. Lee has denied the allegations.
- Aziz Ansari, the Emmy Award-winning actor, writer, and creator of Master of None, has been accused of inappropriate behavior, according to Babe.net. Ansari has acknowledged engaging in sexual activity but claims, “by all indications, [it] was completely consensual.”
- Seal, Grammy Award-winning singer behind hits such as “Kiss from a Rose,” has been accused of sexual battery by actress Tracey Birdsall, according to TMZ. Seal has denied the allegations.
- Michael Douglas, Academy Award-winning star of Wall Street, has been accused of sexual harassment by his former assistant Susan Braudy, according to the Washington Post. Douglas made the rare move of pre-emptively denying the accusation days before it emerged.
- Scott Baio, star of Charles in Charge, has been accused of sexual harassment by Charles In Charge actors Nicole Eggert and Alexander Polinsky, according to the Los Angeles Times. Baio has denied the charges.
- Charlie Walk, president of the Republic Group and one of the music industry’s most successful promotion executives, has been accused of sexual harassment by a former employee, according to the New York Times. Walk has denied the allegation, but after a two-month review by a law firm, he and the Republic Group have agreed to part ways.
- Gustavo Loza, director of Don’t Blame the Kid, has seen his relationship with Mexican network Televisa end after How to Get Away with Murder actor Karla Souza claimed she was raped by an unnamed director in Mexico, according to the New York Times.
- Ryan Seacrest, Primetime Emmy Award-winning American Idol host and producer, has been accused of sexual abuse and harassment by his former stylist, Suzie Hardy, according to Variety. Seacrest has denied the allegations. Hardy filed a police report.
- John Kricfalusi, creator of popular animated show Ren and Stimpy, has been accused of sexual abuse by two underage girls, according to BuzzFeed. Kricfalusi has since admitted to having a 16-year-old “girlfriend” at one point, but disputes other elements of BuzzFeed’s exposé.
Arts
- Ben Vereen, Tony Award-winning star of musicals such as Pippin and Jesus Christ Superstar, has been accused of sexual misconduct by two actresses he directed in a 2015 regional production of Hair, according to Variety. Vereen has since apologized to his accusers.
- Thomas Schumacher, a Disney executive behind major stage productions including The Lion King and the upcoming Frozen, has been accused of sexual harassment by former male and female employees, according to the Wall Street Journal. Schumacher has denied the allegations.
- Sherman Alexie, bestselling author of novels including The Lone Ranger and Tonto Fistfight in Heaven, has been accused of sexual harassment by 10 women, according to NPR. He has since apologized.
- Richard Meier, celebrated architect of the Getty Museum in Los Angeles, has been accused of sexual misconduct by four former employees and an additional woman, according to the New York Times. He has since apologized and embarked on a six-month leave of absence from his firm, Richard Meier & Partners.
- Lawrence Krauss, prominent theoretical physicist and author, has been accused of sexual misconduct by several women, according to BuzzFeed. Krauss has denied the accusations, while Arizona State University has recently placed him on paid leave.
Media
- Ross Levinsohn, publisher of the Los Angeles Times, has been accused by NPR reporter David Folkenflik of having settled two sexual-harassment lawsuits and engaging in inappropriate workplace behavior of a sexist and homophobic nature. Levinsohn was placed on leave after the report emerged, but the Times’ parent company Tronc has since cleared him of wrongdoing and put him in a new role.
Business/Tech
- Paul Marciano, co-founder and head of the apparel company Guess, has been accused by model Kate Upton of sexual harassment in a series of #MeToo tweets. Marciano was later accused of similar behavior by model Miranda Vee, who also accused real estate developer Mohamed Hadid in her police report, according to the Hollywood Reporter. Marciano has denied the allegations, but has stepped back from his role at Guess.