Here’s The Ever-Growing List Of Men Accused Of Sexual Harassment So Far In 2018

While announcing the 2013 Oscar nominees, Seth MacFarlane made a joke that sailed right over the heads of most people. “Congratulations,” he said to the candidates for Best Supporting Actress, “you five ladies no longer have to pretend to be attracted to Harvey Weinstein.”

Much to the relief of those who understood the joke at the time, Weinstein was not in attendance five years later at the 2018 Oscars. His presence was felt, however, in the myriad Time’s Up pins marking support for the movement that sprang up in the wake of the disgraced producer’s downfall. The end of Weinstein’s career–and potentially his civilian freedom–has already proven to be the start of a new era in Hollywood. It’s an era of transparency, where more women appear less afraid to call out abuse and gender inequality in many different forms, and even re-examine accused abusers we somehow let slide in the past.

At the dawn of this era, Fast Company began to keep a running tally of all the men accused of sexual harassment in the post-Weinstein era. It was the simplest way to demonstrate the breadth of the abuse problem in Hollywood, and the courage of those willing to call it out. Near the end of December, we capped off the list to forever preserve it as a snapshot of all the abuse that came to light just in the fall of 2017. Now, just three months into 2018, it’s clear that this next phase of the #MeToo and Time’s Up movements requires a list of its own.

The pace may have slowed down some from last fall, when seemingly every day brought about a new fallen figure, but the allegations are still regularly trickling out. Have a look below at a comprehensive list of powerful men accused of sexual harassment (and worse) since the beginning of 2018. As more reports are made public, we will be updating the list accordingly.

Entertainment/Pop Culture

Arts

Ben Vereen, Tony Award-winning star of musicals such as Pippin and Jesus Christ Superstar, has been accused of sexual misconduct by two actresses he directed in a 2015 regional production of Hair, according to Variety. Vereen has since apologized to his accusers.

Thomas Schumacher, a Disney executive behind major stage productions including The Lion King and the upcoming Frozen, has been accused of sexual harassment by former male and female employees, according to the Wall Street Journal. Schumacher has denied the allegations.

Sherman Alexie, bestselling author of novels including The Lone Ranger and Tonto Fistfight in Heaven, has been accused of sexual harassment by 10 women, according to NPR. He has since apologized.

Richard Meier, celebrated architect of the Getty Museum in Los Angeles, has been accused of sexual misconduct by four former employees and an additional woman, according to the New York Times. He has since apologized and embarked on a six-month leave of absence from his firm, Richard Meier & Partners.

Lawrence Krauss, prominent theoretical physicist and author, has been accused of sexual misconduct by several women, according to BuzzFeed. Krauss has denied the accusations, while Arizona State University has recently placed him on paid leave.

Media