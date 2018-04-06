Dark Comedy For Dark Times: “Death Of Stalin” & “Veep” Director On Why Humor Is Freedom

As the politics of today plunge way past the point of parody, Armando Iannucci has trained his incisive wit on the politics of yesterday. (1950s Soviet Union, specifically.) It’s a strategy borne of both fear and defiance at the prospect of history repeating itself.

The path to Iannucci’s new film, The Death of Stalin, began as the master satirist was exiting his HBO hit Veep in 2015. After four seasons on the stateside companion to his British dysfunctional government saga The Thick of It, Iannucci sought to trade Veep’s West Wing setting for the shadowy halls of a fictional dictator. He envisioned a rebuke to the rise of authoritarian rulers like Berlusconi, Putin, and Erdogan, which has occurred in tandem with the alarming spread of fascist groups like the National Front in the U.K.

“These people are speaking a language that I thought had disappeared,” Iannucci says.

At the same time, French producers Yann Zenou and Laurent Zeitoun, who had acquired the graphic novel Death of Stalin, approached Iannucci about adapting the piece as his next project. Author Fabien Nury’s vivid rendering of Stalin’s last days made Iannucci decide not to bother with a fictional dictatorship when the stories behind the real thing were so absurd but true.

The Death of Stalin, which is now in theaters, tracks the paranoia-fueled power struggle in the immediate aftermath of Josef Stalin’s fatal stroke in 1953. (Adrian McLoughlin plays the ailing ruler.) Master maneuverer Lavrenti Beria (Simon Russell Beale), the head of the Soviet secret police, butts heads with Nikita Kruschev (Steve Buscemi), the minister of agriculture, with deputy prime ministers Molotov (Michael Palin) and Malenkov (Jeffrey Tambor) jockeying for position as well. Iannucci paints the proceedings with details that reveal how terrifying an atmosphere Stalin had created, the dictator lying for hours in a puddle of urine behind closed doors because his own guards are too afraid to go in and check on him. The scheming in the new film plays like an amplified version of the palace intrigue portrayed in Veep, but the difference is that in The Death of Stalin, if someone makes a mistake, they get killed.

Iannucci spent two years on the script–along with cowriters Nury, David Schneider, and Ian Martin–researching Stalin and his inner circle, trying to get a full sense of what it was like living under that regime. He also took multiple trips to Moscow, to absorb both the setting and its people’s mind-set. One thing that Iannucci found striking in his research of 1950s Russia is that at the height of Stalin’s powers, citizens were circulating joke books making fun of him. They would have been shot if found in possession of such items, but they did it anyway. Probably because they needed a laugh more than ever.

“It’s almost like humor is one of the last things people surrender,” Iannucci says. “You’re still telling yourself you have a bit of freedom left because you’re making jokes about the person pointing a gun at you.”