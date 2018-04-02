Facebook’s VR Avatars Just Got A More Realistic Upgrade

Facebook sees virtual reality as very much a social experience, an extension of people’s normal social-networking activity. That’s why it has put a lot of effort into developing Spaces, its social VR system that allows multiple users to get together virtually to play games, talk, look at photos or videos, make art, and more.

One of the things that will help people feel comfortable in Spaces, the company believes, is having avatars they feel truly represent them. In the first iteration of these avatars, they could be made to resemble users, but still maintained a rough, cartoony look. But over the last year or so, Facebook has been improving the technology that underpins its avatars to make the digital personas feel much more personal. Today, it is unveiling an entirely revamped customizable avatar system, built from the ground up with help from experts in film animation, game character design, math, and graphics.

“In VR, when you’re with someone else, it’s magic,” says Mike Booth, Facebook’s creative director for social VR. “You feel like you’re really there. And we wanted to push on that feeling of being with someone you care about, laugh with, and can look in the eye.”

With Facebook’s first Spaces avatars–which attempted to mirror facial expressions users made in front of their computer’s camera–there were limited choices for how to customize them, especially when it came to hair color and eye shape. Booth’s team also felt like the avatars’ movements weren’t lifelike enough.

The new avatar tool adds hundreds of options for customizing an avatar’s appearance, including a wide range of new head shapes, hairstyles, and facial features. And for the first time in Spaces, users will also be able to modify their avatar’s body type. Further, the avatar system has been re-tooled so that body movements appear more lifelike. Finally, the Spaces team incorporated some machine learning techniques that will offer users better avatar suggestions at the beginning of the process.

Customizable Faces

In the first version of Spaces avatars, the position and size of everyone’s eyes, nose, and mouth was the same for everyone. All of that is now addressable, explains Booth—including the shape of the head.

Another new element is the way avatars’ faces will emote when a user smiles or frowns. For example, an avatar’s cheeks will redden a tad if you frown.