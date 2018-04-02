These Are Facebook’s Top 11 Questions For Job Candidates

This year, Facebook came in at #1 on Glassdoor’s Best Places to Work list. And that wasn’t the first time–the social media giant has made the list handily for the past eight years. With mouth-watering employee perks, top-notch salaries, and stellar career opportunities, applicants are practically beating down the door for an interview with Facebook.

So how does such a large company streamline its hiring process and pick top talent from its expansive hiring pool? It all starts in the interview. Here are 11 questions that interviewees at Facebook have been asked–questions that aren’t just valuable if your company is in tech, but for any company hoping to effectively sift out the strongest candidates in the bunch.

1) Tell Me About Your Best Collaboration Experience

Why it’s effective: It’s hard to think of a single profession where collaboration isn’t an important skill. In any company, the ability to work well with others is a must. What is the candidate’s collaboration style? Do they really appreciate the benefits and value of collaboration? How will they collaborate with others in the future? This can be important in thinking about which team to place the candidate on, and also considering if they’ll be a good fit for the company culture in general.

2) What Do You Do To Stay Motivated?

Why it’s effective: In terms of must-ask behavioral questions, this one might take the cake. In any job, staying motivated is key to avoiding burnout, sticking with the job, and delivering best results. If the candidate’s cause for motivation is likely to be volatile–like the constant hope of a promotion, or the ability to shape big company decisions, it may be cause for pause. In addition, if their source of motivation is tied to your company’s culture and values–like care for the environment, or providing excellent service to customers– it can be a sign they’re a good fit.

3) How Do You Build Relationships?

Why it’s effective: In the SHRM’s 2017 survey on job satisfaction, 48% of respondents ranked relationships with coworkers as very important, making it one of the most important factors in employee success and engagement. Being able to effectively foster connections with coworkers and managers is a fundamental skill for long-term success in organizations of any size. It’s important to be able to assess the candidate’s ability to cultivate and keep long-term relationships, and questions like this can give valuable insight into that ability.

4) What Would You Do If An Interviewer Didn’t Show Up?

Why it’s effective: The answer to this question can provide a fascinating insight about how your candidate reacts when things go wrong–as, often, they inevitably do. Would the candidate pick up the phone and try to ring the interviewer? Would they walk away? Would they contact other people in the company to try and figure out what happened? This can provide insight into how they handle problems on the job.