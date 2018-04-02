These Are Facebook’s Top 11 Questions For Job Candidates

This year, Facebook came in at #1 on Glassdoor’s Best Places to Work list. And that wasn’t the first time–the social media giant has made the list handily for the past eight years. With mouth-watering employee perks, top-notch salaries, and stellar career opportunities, applicants are practically beating down the door for an interview with Facebook.
So how does such a large company streamline its hiring process and pick top talent from its expansive hiring pool? It all starts in the interview. Here are 11 questions that interviewees at Facebook have been asked–questions that aren’t just valuable if your company is in tech, but for any company hoping to effectively sift out the strongest candidates in the bunch.
1) Tell Me About Your Best Collaboration Experience
Why it’s effective: It’s hard to think of a single profession where collaboration isn’t an important skill. In any company, the ability to work well with others is a must. What is the candidate’s collaboration style? Do they really appreciate the benefits and value of collaboration? How will they collaborate with others in the future? This can be important in thinking about which team to place the candidate on, and also considering if they’ll be a good fit for the company culture in general.
2) What Do You Do To Stay Motivated?
Why it’s effective: In terms of must-ask behavioral questions, this one might take the cake. In any job, staying motivated is key to avoiding burnout, sticking with the job, and delivering best results. If the candidate’s cause for motivation is likely to be volatile–like the constant hope of a promotion, or the ability to shape big company decisions, it may be cause for pause. In addition, if their source of motivation is tied to your company’s culture and values–like care for the environment, or providing excellent service to customers– it can be a sign they’re a good fit.
3) How Do You Build Relationships?
Why it’s effective: In the SHRM’s 2017 survey on job satisfaction, 48% of respondents ranked relationships with coworkers as very important, making it one of the most important factors in employee success and engagement. Being able to effectively foster connections with coworkers and managers is a fundamental skill for long-term success in organizations of any size. It’s important to be able to assess the candidate’s ability to cultivate and keep long-term relationships, and questions like this can give valuable insight into that ability.
4) What Would You Do If An Interviewer Didn’t Show Up?
Why it’s effective: The answer to this question can provide a fascinating insight about how your candidate reacts when things go wrong–as, often, they inevitably do. Would the candidate pick up the phone and try to ring the interviewer? Would they walk away? Would they contact other people in the company to try and figure out what happened? This can provide insight into how they handle problems on the job.
5) What Is One Project You’re Proud Of?
Why it’s effective: This is one of the main chances during the interview for the candidate to shine. It gives them a chance to promote their work and the role they played in bringing that work to life. It’s also important to listen–how do they promote themselves? Do they give more credit to themselves or others? This question gives a window into both how the candidate works and promotes their work.
6) Why Do You Want To Work For Facebook?
Why it’s effective: This question allows the candidate to showcase a number of different attributes. First of all, their answer to this question will inevitably show the depth of research they’ve done on the company. Second of all, their answer should not only be about the company, but about their vision for personal growth within the company. The candidate must show why it’s important for them to work at the company.
7) What Is The Biggest Compliment You Have Received In Your Current Role?
Why it’s effective: This is a much better twist to the questions “what is your greatest strength?” This grounds the candidate’s self-assessment in the real-world context of not only how well they performed in their current role, but what attracted other people to notice and compliment. It is likely that what the candidate was appreciated for in their current role will similarly be an asset in their new role.
8) What Would Be Your Biggest Challenge Coming Into This Role?
Why it’s effective: This is a far better alternative than the over-used “what is your greatest weakness?” Instead of a question about personal weaknesses that will likely provide an inauthentic answer, this question takes the question outside of what personal challenges the candidate may have, and puts challenges into the context of the role they are seeking to fill. This allows the candidate to think more broadly, and thus speak more freely, once they are freed to identify problems outside of themselves, rather than within themselves.
9) Tell Me About A Time That You Had A Disagreement With Your Manager
Why it’s effective: Just as there is a wide array of managerial styles, there is similarly a way of responding to different managerial styles. Some employees may jump to complete every task a manager mentions, while others may be more likely to challenge their manager and suggest areas for improvement. This question can shed light on how the candidate will interact with their manager and resolve difficulties with them. When seeking to match a candidate with a certain manager or team, this is an invaluable question to determine their fit.
10) What Are Facebook’s Challenges In The Coming Years?
Why it’s effective: This question shows three things: first, that the candidate has done enough research on the company and the industry to be able to make predictions. Second, they can use that knowledge to tell a convincing story about the future. Third, that the candidate can think on the spot about trends they see both in the company and in the world.
11) What Would An Old Coworker Say About You?
Why it’s effective: This question is a definitive upgrade to the hackneyed “tell me about yourself.” It allows the candidate to speak about themselves more objectively, from the shoes of a hypothetical coworker, rather than feeling the pressure of having to either be humble or boast in a self-assessment.
This article originally appeared on Glassdoor and is reprinted with permission.