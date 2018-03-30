advertisement
People Would Definitely Buy Burger King’s April Fools’ Chocolate Whopper IRL

By Jeff Beer1 minute Read

What: The fast-feeder’s April Fools’ stunt that looks suspiciously like consumer research.

Who: Burger King

Why we care: We all know April 1 is a graveyard of idiotic brand pranks, but sometimes it can be cleverly used as a joking-not-joking consumer research opportunity. Like when Google made the Pokemon Challenge for Google Maps in 2014 . . . and not long after, Pokemon Go was a global phenomenon.

Here we have a Chocolate Whopper, which on the surface sounds outright ridiculous. But is it? We live in a world where the Waffle Double Down exists. You’re telling me people wouldn’t line up to eat this thing? C’mon. If anything, this isn’t a demand issue, but a supply challenge. Does BK have the supply chain savvy to make it real? Now it just needs a handful of churro fries on the side . . .

