The NBA’s Autism-Friendly N.Y.C. Store Is A Slam Dunk

There’s nothing like the energy of a live sporting event. The cheering fans, the flashing lights, and the screeching whistle all make for an adrenaline burst like few others. But for someone with autism or other sensory processing disorders, game-day overload can easily set off a sudden and frightening panic attack.

Jeff and Amy Belles know this scenario all too well. The two took their then 10-year-old autistic son to a Cleveland Cavaliers game in 2016 and things quickly went south. Carson, who is nonverbal, carries a speech-generating device to help him communicate. When he walked through the security gate at the team’s Quicken Loans Arena, his tech equipment set off an alarm, which triggered the anxious boy.

The security guard asked him to hand over the device, but Carson instead recoiled to his father. “There’s no way for someone to know that Carson has sensory disabilities,” Jeff says. “The guard just assumed he was a bad kid and kept escalating the situation.”

The incident was one of many that have come to the attention the National Basketball Association. Over the years, people with sensory disabilities, ranging from autism to PTSD to sensory processing disorder have become overwhelmed at games and reacted by screaming or flapping their arms in distress.

The Belles family connected the NBA to a nonprofit called KultureCity, which works to make public spaces friendlier for people like Carson. The sports league on Friday opened its fourth sensory-inclusive space at the home of the Utah Jazz. The Cavaliers and two other teams–the Sacramento Kings and the Oklahoma City Thunder–already have these rooms.

And today, in New York City, the NBA Store on Fifth Avenue announces that, with the help of KultureCity, it has outfitted its Times Square space to make it more inclusive for people with sensory disabilities.

While other retailers have held sensory-friendly shopping days, the NBA Store is believed to be the first store of its kind in the world make it a permanent part of its operations. “Our hope is that we will demonstrate how easy it is to make spaces more inclusive, and will inspire other stores to do the same,” says Todd Jacobson, SVP of social responsibility at the NBA. “It’s not just the right thing to do, it’s also good for business, since it means people with extra needs and their whole families will feel welcome.”