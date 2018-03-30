Here’s what you need to know about Tesla’s massive Model S recall

Tesla has announced a voluntary recall of all Model S sedans built before April 2016. The company says it will contact affected customers and schedule service appointments.

At issue is the power steeling bolts, which are prone to excessive corrosion in cold parts of the world where municipalities use a lot of heavy road salts. The company says if the bolts fail it will make driving at low speeds and parallel parking more difficult. The recall will affect some 123,000 cars, according to the Washington Post.

The recall comes as Tesla is facing scrutiny over a deadly accident involving a Model X in Mountain View, California. The National Transportation Safety Board is currently investigating the crash.

Tesla is also under pressure to meet production goals for its newest car, the Model 3, which is expected next week. The company has already reset expectations for its most affordable electric car multiple times. Tesla’s stock is up 3% as of the time of this writing, although, on the whole, it’s been trending downward over the last year.RR