Starbucks ordered to put cancer warning labels on coffee in California

And Starbucks isn’t the only one. A Californian judge has ruled that all coffee vendors in the state must put cancer warning labels on their coffee products, reports Reuters. The ruling comes after a nonprofit group sued 90 coffee makers in the state for not following a law that required warning labels on products that have chemicals in them that can cause cancer. One such chemical is acrylamide, which is a by-product of roasted coffee beans that is found at high levels in brewed coffee. In his ruling, the judge said Starbucks and other coffee vendors failed to show that there was no significant risk from acrylamide to coffee drinkers. The coffee vendors have until April 10 to file objections to the ruling.MG