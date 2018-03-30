150 million MyFitnessPal users just had their data hacked

MyFitnessPal parent company Under Armour has revealed that a massive data breach occurred in February of this year that saw the details of 150 million MyFitnessPal users stolen. The massively popular health and fitness app for Android and iOS devices stores exercise data from users. However, Under Armour says it’s not a user’s exercise data that was stolen, but information including usernames, email addresses, and hashed passwords. At this time, Under Armour does not believe social security or credit card numbers were accessed. For the time being, MyFitnessPal users are being urged to change their passwords for their MyFitnessPal accounts as well as any other accounts that use the same email address and password combo for login details.MG
