Trump wants five years of social media history from visa applicants

The Trump administration has proposed a new rule that would require foreigners who are applying for a visa in the U.S. to turn over their social media usernames for Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, reports ABC News. But it wouldn’t stop there. The proposed rules would also require visa applicants to list any and all email addresses and phone numbers they’ve had during the previous five years. The move is part of the Trump administration’s “extreme vetting” efforts and, if approved, would affect over 14 million foreign students, business people, and vacation travelers who come to the country each year.MG