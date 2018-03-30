The NFL will now share player RFID data between all teams

In 2015, the NFL began tagging not just footballs but all players with small RFID chips that collect information about speed, acceleration, deceleration, and distance traveled. Until now, that information about players has only been available to the coaches of those players, but that’s changing, reports Wired. The NFL has decided to make the RFID player metrics available to all teams across the league. This means that the coaches and players of other teams will be able to study data in detail of how exactly the players on competing teams reacted in any number of situations on the field. While the move is controversial in the football world because of fears of coaches becoming data analyzers instead of trainers, the NFL made the move because they felt all teams could benefit from each other’s data.MG