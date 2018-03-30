The NFL will now share player RFID data between all teams

In 2015, the NFL began tagging not just footballs but all players with small RFID chips that collect information about speed, acceleration, deceleration, and distance traveled. Until now, that information about players has only been available to the coaches of those players, but that’s changing, reports Wired. The NFL has decided to make the RFID player metrics available to all teams across the league. This means that the coaches and players of other teams will be able to study data in detail of how exactly the players on competing teams reacted in any number of situations on the field. While the move is controversial in the football world because of fears of coaches becoming data analyzers instead of trainers, the NFL made the move because they felt all teams could benefit from each other’s data.MG
collectionsNewslettersInnovation FestivalCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens