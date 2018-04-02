Inside Cartoon Network’s Racially Groundbreaking Show “Craig Of The Creek”

There’s a scene in the Cartoon Network’s new show Craig of the Creek that its creators Matt Burnett and Ben Levin say has had meaningful impact for certain viewers: the 10-year-old titular character running home to have dinner with his siblings and parents.

What is a perfectly normal moment for any character in a show carries added resonance in Craig of the Creek, given the fact that Craig and his family are black.

Craig of the Creek follows Craig and his best friends Kelsey and J.P. as they go on a series of misadventures around their neighborhood’s creek. For adults, the show is a love letter to the carefree days of youth when a vibrant imagination and the outdoors were all that were needed for a solid afternoon. On the surface, Craig of the Creek is another well-executed gem from Cartoon Network’s slate of shows that treat animation more as a medium for storytelling, rather than a one-dimensional genre. However, what makes Burnett and Levin’s creation even more special is their attention to inclusion and positive representation of minorities.

“We’ve seen a lot of positive reactions to [the show], especially moments like in the credit sequence where we see Craig just having dinner with his family,” Levin says. “People have pointed that out, like, ‘this is so refreshing to see on television.’ We’re looking to show those little moments. They’re not big political statements, but they can mean so much to people.”

Film and TV have seen incremental gains in having more women and minorities. But a subsection of those statistics to consider is how many are leading roles, and how are these characters represented? There have been a number of black cartoon characters in kids’ shows, but so often they’re relegated to the role of a side kick, e.g. Susie Carmichael on Rugrats, Libby Folfax on The Adventures of Jimmy Neutron, or Gerald Johanssen on Hey Arnold! Having shows with black lead characters that don’t feed into harmful stereotypes do exist (The Proud Family, Static Shock, Doc McStuffins), but they’re certainly not as common.

“It’s great to see people really enjoy seeing themselves in a space where there’s not a lot of opportunities for it,” Levin says. “And it inspires us as we’re making this show to include those little moments about being a black kid or being in a black family.”

It’s not just Craig and his family who are represented, the show is also mindful of having diverse background characters (there’s a girl in one episode wearing a hijab), as well as portraying girls who are just as rough-and-tumble as the boys. Burnett and Levin are no strangers to creating characters and storylines that exist on a broader spectrum of inclusion, having been writers on Cartoon Network’s Steven Universe, a show that’s widely praised for its LGBTQ-friendly subtext.