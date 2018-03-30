If You’re Going To Pull An April Fool’s Brand Prank, Make It Good

Well here we are, teetering on the precipice of another first day of April. It’s the calm before April Fool’s storm, when we’ll be inundated with completely pointless brand stunts. No one cares about Turkey Hill’s bovine dating site . Or T-Mobile’s ONEsie . Regardless, hundreds of brands unleash their, uh, wittiest little wonders onto the world–wonders that, after 24 hours, become the pop cultural equivalent of that plastic island floating in the middle of the ocean. And yet here we are.

So if you are going to pull a branded April Fool’s Day prank (and let’s face it, you are, and you started working on it before Christmas), please, oh please make it good. What’s good? Let’s take a look at some past examples for a few general tips.

Taco Bell “Taco Liberty Bell”

In 1996, before the internet age had fully taken hold–and before Lil Yachty was even born–Taco Bell took out a full-page ad in the New York Times announcing it had purchased the rights to the Liberty Bell in Philadelphia and would be renaming it the Taco Liberty Bell.

Tip: Be unexpected and be bold.

Google Maps “Pokemon Challenge”

In a move that reportedly inspired the actual Pokémon Go a few years later, back in 2014, Google invited users to catch pokémon inside of the Google Maps app.

Tip: Get weird, but the more people can actually participate, the better. Google’s been following its own advice since, with subsequent years seeing Pac-Man and Ms. Pac-Man become playable within the Maps app.

Amazon “Petlexa”

In what is definitely a precursor to the brand’s hit Super Bowl ad this year, last April Amazon imagined if it had an Alexa for pets.