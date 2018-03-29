Gwyneth Paltrow has even bigger plans for Goop

Gwyneth Paltrow wants Goop to become a global phenomenon, which means bringing the e-commerce platform to markets outside the U.S. and hosting events overseas. That was part of the reasoning behind the brand’s latest round of investment, a Series C round that included VC firms like NEA, Lightspeed, and Felix Capital. So far, the brand has raised a total of $82 million .

Goop’s platform, which mixes website content with shopping and live events–all centered around the theme of wellness–has been a success, even as Goop has courted controversy with some of its wilder wellness claims. The company says its revenue has tripled year-over-year for the past two years and is on track to more than double in 2018.

In addition to expanding globally, Goop has been investing heavily in creating its own product lines. It already has a skincare line (which it created in partnership with Juice beauty), an activewear line, and a luxury clothing line. It will soon be adding a home-goods line.