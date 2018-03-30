Wendy’s Mixtape, Spotify’s Black History: Top 5 Ads Of The Week

Typically, the copycat stunt is not the way to go. Last year, it was Hamburger Helper’s mixtape “Watch the Stove” people were freaking out over. Now here comes Wendy’s with a “Ready To Die”-inspired cover and five tracks featuring a female MC throwing jabs at the fast-food competition. “Why yo’ ice-cream machine always broke? Why yo’ drive-thru always slow?” she raps on “Rest in Grease.” On “Holding It Down” she calls out Burger King, “Can’t be a King/Your burgers aren’t the finest thing.” Not sure about the burger rhymes, but if the social media response–not to mention No. 1 ranking on Spotify’s Global Viral Chart–says anything, it’s that a good beat goes a long, long way. Onward!

Wendy’s “We Beefin’?” Fresh, never frozen beats. 3.23.18 pic.twitter.com/kYAcAxJNSY — Wendy's (@Wendys) March 21, 2018 What: A mixtape called “We Beefin’?” Who: Wendy’s Why we care: Burger rhymes, french fry beats. Whatever it takes to get that epic pop culture earned media, I guess. Spotify “Black History Is Happening Now” What: A wide-ranging brand initiative aimed at celebrating Black History Month all year long that includes a new content hub where artists, creatives, and organizations that are working with communities of color will tell stories through curated playlists, videos, and podcasts. Who: Spotify, Saturday Morning Co.

Why we care: As Saturday Morning Co. cofounder (and Twitter group creative director) Jayanta Jenkins told me earlier this week, the goal here was to make the acknowledgement and celebration of black history, culture, and contribution brand behavior instead of another one-off stunt. Not only does this include impressive content ambition, it extends to an internship, podcast bootcamps for aspiring podders of color, and more. Apple “Homework” What: A new Apple ad that hypes the educational value of an iPad. Who: Apple Why we care: The brand marks the launch of a new, cheaper iPad that boasts a stylus pen and new education-focused software, with a Stranger Things-meets-The Magic School Bus group of kids studying gravity. As a baritone-voiced narrator reads poet Jack Prelutsky’s “Homework! Oh Homework!”we get a delightful cross between fun story and comprehensive product demo. Hammer Museum “Will Ferrell and Joel McHale visit the Hammer Museum” What: A private tour of UCLA’s Hammer Museum’s new “Stories of Almost Everyone” exhibition. Who: Hammer Museum, Hecho en 72

