Microsoft’s reorg is all about putting business first

On Thursday, Microsoft announced a major reorganization in which its current head of Windows, Terry Myerson, will step down . Rajesh Jha, who had been heading Office development and engineering, will lead a new “Experiences & Devices” team that covers Windows, enterprise Windows deployment, devices like Surface , and the NEXT group that handles emerging technologies like mixed reality.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella’s jargon-laden explanation for the shake-up describes removing “organizational boundaries” and having a “growth mind-set culture.” But several Microsoft watchers say the bigger picture is about prioritizing the company’s enterprise business, which is growing, and de-emphasizing the consumer business, which continues to dwindle. (The one exception is the Xbox business, which won’t be affected according to ZDNet’s Mary Jo Foley.)

Windows could feel the brunt of these changes. Sources tell Petri’s Brad Sams that the group is over budget, even as it’s delayed promised features such as a cloud clipboard and the Timeline overview of past work projects. Microsoft’s Edge browser for Windows has also failed to win market share from Google Chrome, leading to some desperate attempts at forced adoption. With Myerson’s exit, Microsoft may focus more on appeasing business customers that translate to more Office and Azure sales. Anything that isn’t corporate-focused, Sams writes, is “on the back burner.”JN