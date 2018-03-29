Uber settles with family of woman killed in self-driving car accident

The daughter and husband of Elaine Herzberg, who died when a self-driving Uber test vehicle collided with her in Arizona earlier this month, has settled with the ride-sharing giant. An attorney representing the family told Reuters “the matter has been resolved” and the family would not comment further on the settlement. Terms of the settlement were not revealed. Herzberg was struck by a self-driving Uber SUV near downtown Tempe, Arizona, on March 18. As the investigation into the fatality is ongoing, the exact reasons for why the accident occurred are not yet known.MG