Carnival offers teen a cruise for his @CarnivalCruise Snapchat handle

The cruise giant rocked up to the town of Prospect, Virginia, on the hunt for 15-year-old Darian Lipscomb, who owns the @CarnivalCruise Snapchat handle, reports CNBC. On Tuesday they began putting signs up around the town reading, “Hey Prospect, does anyone know Darian?” When they found Lipscomb, Carnival offered him and his family a free trip on their newest ship in exchange for his @CarnivalCruise handle. Lipscomb agreed, and once he boards the Carnival Horizon he’ll find customized surprises waiting for him throughout his cruise. But wait, while a free cruise sounds fun and all, it’s only valued at around $5,000 in total. Perhaps Lipscomb should have held out for more considering how valuable his Snapchat handle likely was. While one free cruise is good, you know what’s even better? A lifetime of free cruises.MG