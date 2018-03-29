Facebook to stop using information from third-party data providers

The social media giant had used information from third-party data aggregators, including Experian and Acxiom, to supplement the existing information it has on users to make its data sets more complete, and thus attractive to advertisers. But now Facebook will cut ties with those third-party data brokers, reports Reuters. The move comes as Facebook enters its first week of full-on damage control over the Cambridge Analytica scandal that saw data of 50 million Facebook users given over to the company. As the public grows more wary of just how much information Facebook has on people, the company is attempting to show remorse–and a willingness to change its ways. Just yesterday Facebook announced new privacy controls users could use to rein in what information the site and third parties can access about them.MG
collectionsNewslettersInnovation FestivalCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens