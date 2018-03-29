Facebook to stop using information from third-party data providers

The social media giant had used information from third-party data aggregators, including Experian and Acxiom, to supplement the existing information it has on users to make its data sets more complete, and thus attractive to advertisers. But now Facebook will cut ties with those third-party data brokers, reports Reuters. The move comes as Facebook enters its first week of full-on damage control over the Cambridge Analytica scandal that saw data of 50 million Facebook users given over to the company. As the public grows more wary of just how much information Facebook has on people, the company is attempting to show remorse–and a willingness to change its ways. Just yesterday Facebook announced new privacy controls users could use to rein in what information the site and third parties can access about them.MG