Apple engineer who died in Tesla crash had warned about autopilot errors

Apple engineer Walter Huang died on Friday after his new Tesla Model X he was driving crashed into a barrier in Mountain View, California. Though investigations into what caused the crash are ongoing, ABC7 News is reporting that Huang had previously complained to the dealer he bought the Tesla from that the car’s autopilot software veered toward that same barrier on multiple occasions. As Huang’s brother told ABC7:

“Before the crash, Walter complained 7-10 times the car would swivel toward that same exact barrier during autopilot. Walter took it into dealership addressing the issue, but they couldn’t duplicate it there.”

The NTSB confirmed they have been acting on the information Huang’s brother stated but could not comment further on the matter. Tesla also declined to comment on Huang’s brother statement. Huang got a job at Apple only last November and went out and purchased the Model X in celebration of landing the gig.MG