Boeing calls for calm after being hit by WannaCry

The ransomware that brought computer systems to a standstill around the world last summer roared back to life last night after it infected computers in a Boeing plant in North Charleston, South Carolina, reports the Seattle Times. Within minutes of the virus being detected, fear spread through executives at the company, and Boeing’s chief engineer said the company was “on a call with just about every VP in Boeing.” But by late Wednesday afternoon, Boeing called for calm after the company was able to curtail the attack.