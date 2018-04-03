This Startup Built Its Brand On Facebook. Now It Can Never Leave.

While scrolling Facebook you might’ve noticed a slim, futuristic toothbrush hovering between photos of your friends’ babies and your uncle’s political rants. It’s an ad for Quip, a brand dedicated to making toothbrushing sexier. Quip is unique in the history of toothbrush brands because it isn’t gaining customers by appearing on drugstore shelves. Instead, it’s marketing its product where consumers spend much of their time: on social media, particularly Facebook and the Facebook-owned Instagram.

advertisement

advertisement

advertisement

Now that a spotlight’s been turned on practices like these, consumers don’t seem to like what they see. The company’s reputation is at an all-time low, and powerful figures like Elon Musk have fanned outrage among users calling for a boycott. Brands that advertise on Facebook now seem worried about catching some of this blowback by association. That may be why, when I reached out to dozens of brands across multiple industries to hear about their experiences marketing on Facebook, only one was willing to talk with me: Quip. fresh week. fresh thinking A post shared by quip (@getquip) on May 8, 2017 at 2:53am PDT What Quip Knows (And Doesn’t) According to Shane Pittson, Quip’s head of marketing, Facebook knows a great deal more than it shares. While Facebook is capable of extremely specific ad-targeting, Quip’s parameters for finding potential customers is broad: The company wants to reach consumers of all ages, genders, and locations. How Facebook goes about casting that wide net isn’t something Pittson understands, however. The platform has dramatically streamlined the process for marketers like him. As Pittson explains it, Quip presents several types of ads and lets Facebook match each one to a user it deems likely to click it–and that’s basically it. Yet he concedes that it works. “Facebook and Instagram do a great job of taking all the different inputs–whether you’re serving a long- or short-form video, still images, carousels of images or articles–and placing each type of content in front of people that will engage with it,” says Pittson. (Meanwhile, competing platforms like Pinterest or Twitter operate more like search engines, where it’s the brand’s responsibility to find a winning combination of keywords.) This means that Quip only starts gathering data on a particular individual Facebook has targeted after that person has left the social network–by clicking Quip’s ad, engaging on its website, or subscribing to its newsletter, Pittson explains. Quip only gets that person’s email address once they make it all the way to checkout. This is no surprise to Pittson, who grasps as well as anyone that Facebook’s ad business is premised on hoarding, rather than sharing, data with brands.

advertisement

“There’s no incentive for Facebook to release the data,” says North. “If it were possible, brands would buy the data once, then use it and not pay Facebook. Facebook wants to charge them every time they want to advertise.” Facebook did not respond to repeated requests for comment about its data-sharing policies with advertisers. Pittson says that if Quip wants more granular details, it can pay Facebook for deeper customer insights, which are nevertheless presented in aggregate. This is how Quip might learn that people who like yoga are more likely to be interested in Quip, or that pastel-tinted images do well among older men. But Pittson says Facebook has never shared information with Quip on individual users (which may hearten users, to a degree). To gather some of that intel on its own, Quip takes a manual approach–interacting with people who comment on its brand pages or posts. “We respond to most comments,” Pittson says, “so that’s one level of engagement,” but he acknowledges there’s a limit to what Quip can learn this way. According to North, Quip’s experience is typical of how most brands learn about their consumers from Facebook. “Most of the time, brands don’t know anything other than what they tell Facebook,” she says. “They will say they want people with the following five characteristics, and Facebook will take their money and put those ads in front of them.” Fates Tied Up In Facebook’s Fortunes North points out that, until recently, Facebook’s users had accepted this hyper-targeting as the status quo; exchanging data for a better online experience was the implicit trade-off of engaging on the internet. “Really good, tailored, targeted advertising can be perceived as helpful because it gives you products and services that you want and are seeing,” she says. But North believes this unwritten pact is fraying. The Cambridge Analytica scandal “is different than the past,” she says. “As a social network, Facebook is in real trouble.” Customers may have agreed to see ads based on their interests, North points out, but they never signed up for political propaganda. In addition, Facebook seems to have failed to protect the data it gathers from organizations bent on misusing it. North says it’s noteworthy that the Cambridge Analytica news was “reported like an identity-theft story. It was like stories of credit-card breaches, where all of a sudden you have to take steps to get a new credit card or make some other change.”

advertisement

Indeed, even Facebook users who don’t take active steps–whether by tweaking their privacy settings or deleting their accounts completely–may spend less time on the platform anyway. In fact, that was already happening before the recent scandal. Users spent a total of 50 million hours less time on Facebook than last year, and the number of daily users in the U.S. and Canada fell for the first time in the company’s history. CEO Mark Zuckerberg admitted that Facebook anticipated this drop-off after changing an algorithm to serve fewer news stories and more personal content. The company’s ad revenue actually grew despite these declines, though–largely because Facebook has successfully pressed advertisers to pay more per ad. If user activity continues to ebb, Facebook may find that harder to do. Until now Facebook has carefully engineered a system where brands are at its mercy. “It is ultimately Facebook’s algorithm that finds people who will think we’re a cool brand or a product that they are interested in,” Pittson says. “But we don’t have insight into how. At the end of the day, we’re just waiting for the Quip customer to emerge.” For Quip, Facebook has proved a highly effective black box. But if it stops minting customers as well as it used to, Quip–and countless similar brands–may think twice about pumping money into the platform.