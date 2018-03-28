If Tim Cook Hates Facebook’s Privacy Sins, He Could Do More About It

Today Apple CEO Tim Cook again weighed in on Facebook’s advertising business model in the wake of revelations that the social media giant had shared personal data on millions of users with the British data firm Cambridge Analytica.

During a taping of her MSNBC Revolution TV show, Recode’s Kara Swisher today asked Cook what he would do if he were Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. His answer: “I wouldn’t be in this situation.”

Cook has been talking for years about how his company doesn’t make a business out of harvesting its users’ personal information.

“When an online service is free, you’re not the customer. You’re the product,” he said in a September 2014 statement about Apple’s privacy policy.

Speaking at an EPIC privacy event in 2015, he said, “You might like these so-called free services, but we don’t think they are worth having your email or your search history or now even your family photos data mined and sold off for God knows what advertising purpose, and we think someday customers will see this for what it is.”

(Note that these statements may have been pointed at Google more than Facebook, but Facebook can’t help but be implicated.)

Whether Or Not To Monetize The Customer

Apple has been true to Cook’s words. It deserves credit for not following the rest of the world into the personal data monetization game. It could easily have done so. As smartphone sales have cooled off worldwide, Apple has focused in recent years on monetizing its massive user base (more than a billion iOS devices in use in the wild).