Startups Shouldn’t Spread Resources Evenly–Just Ask Dropbox

After a long drought of successful tech IPOs, Dropbox had a fruitful public debut last Friday. Despite operating in a crowded market and battling formidable multibillion-dollar competitors, Dropbox now appears well-positioned to hold its own. While the company’s success rests on a few important elements–like early market entrance, solid execution, and strong leadership–one critical ingredient may have mattered the most: Dropbox invested aggressively in its drivetrain.

What Really Drives You?

In automobile design, a “drivetrain” is simply the name given to the components that deliver power to a vehicle’s wheels, but it’s an apt simile for growing companies, too: A startup’s drivetrain is whichever piece of the organization moves the business forward the most–the components that help it accelerate.

Dropbox was founded by a product-minded engineer, so the company sought customer feedback early in order to build a product that resonated with its target users. That’s a good plan of action in just about every startup, but particularly for a product-driven business like Dropbox, growth often comes from customer referrals inspired by positive product experiences. (The best products, after all, are bought, not sold.)

There’s a lesson here for startup CEOs about how to allocate resources: Once you’ve identified the differentiator that drives your business forward, invest disproportionately in it–with time, money, and headcount.

The shoe-seller Zappos famously catapulted to success by rallying around customer success. You could argue that customer care, not shoes, was the company’s real product; at any rate, it proved to be Zappos’s drivetrain. Amazon’s differentiated offering comes down to convenience, so the company focuses maniacally on logistics and supply-chain management.

This doesn’t apply solely to online retailers, either–I’ve seen it at two successful companies my VC firm has backed as well: Outreach is a startup that builds software for salespeople, so the company naturally showcases its own sales prowess. And analytics firm New Relic emphasizes product so heavily that its founder and CEO Lew Cirne spends as much as two weeks per quarter in isolation building out his company’s product roadmap.