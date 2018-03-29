Apple Music just went full MTV

When MTV swapped music videos for endless episodes of Jersey Shore and Teen Mom, it seemed like the days of music videos were numbered–or at least relegated to YouTube. Now, thanks to Apple Music, they are poised to make a comeback.

Starting today, Apple Music subscribers can watch new music videos, study the dance moves in the curated music video playlists, watch exclusive performances, and more. Unlike on MTV, the videos are all completely ad free. To add even more music to the ears of music nerds, Apple Music isn’t just for new music videos, but will be home to old-school ones. That’s great news if you’re looking for Def Leppard’s entire catalog, from “Pour Some Sugar On Me” to, well, whatever other songs they had.

To kick off the music video binge-watching, today Apple Music premiered new videos from A Tribe Called Quest, Beck, Kylie Minogue, Sabrina Carpenter, and Jonas Blue, and a live performance music video from emerging artist YEBBA. It also debuted a whole bunch of curated playlists, including one called “The A-List: Classic Dance Moves,” which we’re guessing means you can finally learn all the dance steps to Beyoncé’s “Single Ladies,” Janet Jackson’s “Rhythm Nation,” and whatever Thom Yorke is doing in this video.

ML