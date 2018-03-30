Hayley Kiyoko Is Taking Creative Control In The Pop Music Machine

Musically, her influences pull from both what she calls “cheesy” mid-2000s pop–The All-American Rejects, Michelle Branch, Avril Lavigne–and classic parental fare like Elton John and Stevie Nicks. She’s also part Japanese and born and raised in Los Angeles, where she developed a certain kind of laid-back confidence that comes across even in a 30-minute interview. And, as you’ll see immediately upon googling her name, Kiyoko openly identifies as gay.

Her first big single, 2015’s “Girls Like Girls,” contains the memorable line: “Girls like girls like boys do, nothing new.” Though that may indeed be nothing new, Kiyoko herself brings a fresh approach to pop, one that is unafraid to take jabs at heteronormative tropes. Her debut album Expectations is no high-minded art pop. Instead, Kiyoko takes mainstream pop as it is, infusing it with sensitivity and sly asides.

On the album cover, for example, we see Kiyoko gazing upon a woman like she’s a masterpiece. She’s the one doing the looking, so the moment feels intimate and curious as opposed to male gaze-y. That kind of sincere moment is becoming Kiyoko’s calling card. “I loved the concept of sitting there and looking at this woman and embracing her beauty. Nobody does that in that sense without oversexualizing it,” Kiyoko says. “I love women, but I also respect them.”

Kiyoko has been on the come up since “Girls Like Girls,” but she has a (relatively) long history of singing and acting including multiple projects with Nickelodeon and Disney Channel, such as 2010’s Lemonade Mouth and a guest arc on the Selena Gomez’s breakout vehicle Wizards of Waverly Place. She also sang in a pop group called The Stunners nearly a decade ago alongside fellow up-and-coming R&B/pop artist Tinashe.

Since 2015, however, Kiyoko has taken on more adult projects, including a guest role in season two of HBO’s Insecure. She’s released two EPs, This Side of Paradise and Citrine, that served as testing ground for how she wanted to sound on Expectations. “Citrine was the first time I was really honest [in my music]. I think that opened the box,” Kiyoko says. “Now, Expectations is the first time I’m writing about the present. I’m finally catching up with my life.”

The aptly titled Expectations feels almost like an entry in an “expectations vs. reality” meme. There’s a contrast between what’s real and what’s imagined–a dichotomy felt on songs like the quietly sultry “Sleepover,” a rumination on the experience of having an unrequited crush on a girl who just sees her as a friend.