This April 1, why not prank your friends, family, and coworkers with a joke that they will possibly never understand.

Janelle Shane, the neural network genius who brought the world the recipe for “Tued Bick Car” and the pick-up line “You must be a tringle? Cause you’re the only thing here,” gave her network a new project: Come up with pranks for April Fools’ Day. The results are delightfully odd and wholly unexpected. For instance, who among us would ever expect someone to “hide all of the entrance to your office building if it only has one entrance”? And who wouldn’t be on the floor laughing if you “try using old clothes to pee” or “conference call two people then, when, when your kid asks what it is, say “Dinner”? And even the most veteran prankster would be perfectly mystified by “a meat and mashed potato sundae makes for quite the hand soap dispenser”.

A few other great options for April Fools’ Day pranks to consider playing on your friends and enemies this year include:

Place a pair of pants and shoes in Easter egg foils.

Rearrange somebody while pretending to pee.

Glue all the eggs in the hubcaps of someone’s computer.

Put marbles in the hand soap dispenser.

Take the door knob off your kid’s shoes.

Hide an alarm clock in someone’s keyboard who isn’t a very good typist.

And here’s the one I’ll be playing on my editor: Putting googly eyes on someone’s computer mouse so that it won’t work.ML