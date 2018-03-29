Nine Easy Hacks To Help You Stay Focused During A Hectic Workday

Ever wonder why some days plowing through your do-to lists is so painful, while on other days it’s surprisingly easy to get in the zone and stay there all day?

The difference comes from tapping into a cognitive state known as “flow,” a term popularized by positive psychology researcher Mihaly Csikszentmihalyi and referring to the effortless attention your brain is capable of when it adheres to a certain pattern of electrical activity. In this state, focusing doesn’t actually feel like work because, according to Csikszentmihalyi, you’re mentally poised in between boredom and anxiety–where you can focus but still feel relaxed at the same time. Reaching this equilibrium requires turning down the volume on brain regions involved in self-criticism (one such area is called the dorsolateral prefrontal cortex) and stress responses that can throw you into worry and stress.

The good news is it’s possible to set up your workspace to get into flow states more consistently. It’s actually pretty easy: The key is to introduce an element of novelty or engagement in small ways, just enough to break out of your brain’s “autopilot” mode. Here are a few ways to do that.

1. Make Space To Move

Get an exercise-ball chair or standing desk in your workspace and alternate between that and your normal seating when you start to feel physically sluggish or mentally stuck. (Don’t want to invest in a new setup right now? Try just physically moving locations in your office, like taking your laptop from your desk to a countertop.) This can help bring awareness back into your body and activate your core muscles.

2. Break A Habit (Even If Just For Today)

Each day, make an effort to break an automatic habit–even if you wind up going back to it tomorrow. If you always sit down on the subway ride to work, stand up today. Go to a different coffee shop or read a different morning paper. Even little changes can add to your brain’s natural love of novelty and help you settle into a flow state when you get down to work.

3. Green Up Your Desk

Workspaces that are lush with green vegetation have been linked to mood boosts and improved attention. Real plants are better than synthetic ones, and spider plants, pothos, and ZZ plants tend to do well even in low-light office spaces that don’t get much natural sunlight.

4. Brainstorm Offline

Reach for an analog brainstorming tool like a whiteboard or even just a legal pad–something that takes you away from your computer when you’re trying to generate ideas. If all else fails, just sit for 15 minutes in a different area of the office, or outside at a nearby park or cafe so you can shift gears mentally, away from online distractions.