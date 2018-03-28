Apple’s New iPad Ad Is A Mix Of “Stranger Things” And “The Magic School Bus”

What: A new Apple ad that hypes the educational value of an iPad

Who: Apple

Why we care: Apple announced this week that it was making iPads cheaper for students and that it’s introducing a slew of school-related software and initiatives. So it makes sense that the next step would be a kick-ass ad that showed off all the new education-based bells and whistles.

In true Apple style, we get a delightful cross between fun story and comprehensive product demo. With a Stranger Things-meets-Magic School Bus vibe, a group of kids tackles an assignment on gravity. As a baritone-voiced narrator reads poet Jack Prelutsky’s “Homework! Oh Homework!”, we see the iPad’s photo, video, and animation capabilities, as well as the new stylus pen in full action.

It’s the brand’s third stylish spot in weeks–not as good as Spike Jonze’s ode to the HomePod, but better than the iPhone’s dance interpretation of a mass security breach–and easily meets the brand’s impressively high ad standard.JB